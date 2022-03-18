Tucson to name music hall for native daughter Linda Ronstadt

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of Linda Ronstadt, a southern Arizona native who went on to become a Grammy-winning superstar. Mayor Regina Romero announced the change on Friday. Ronstadt was one of the top performers of the 1970s and a popular singer well into the 21st century. She collected nearly a dozen Grammys during an eclectic career that spanned genres ranging from rock to Mexican ranchera before Parkinson’s disease robbed her of her voice. She was influenced by the Mexican music she grew up listening to as a child in Tucson.