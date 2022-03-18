Koloko, Arizona overpower Wright State in NCAA 1st round

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Christian Koloko scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and keyed a big second-half surge for top-seeded Arizona, which beat No. 16 Wright State 87-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Bennedict Mathurin scored 18 points and Dalen Terry had 16 for the Wildcats as they improved to 32-3. They were cheered on by thousands of red-clad fans who made the drive from Tucson. Arizona won its seventh straight game and earned its first NCAA Tournament win since beating Saint Mary’s in the second round in 2017. Arizona next faces the Seton Hall-TCU winner. Grant Basile scored 21 points for Wright State.