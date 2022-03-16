Officials: Gun seized, student detained at Buckeye school

Phoenix (AP) — School and police officials say student found to have a gun on campus at a Buckeye school was detained and the weapon was confiscated Wednesday. The Buckeye Police Department said no one was hurt in the incident at Verrado High School and that was “no threat to the school or community.” It wasn’t mediately clear whether the gun was loaded and how authorities learned of it. However, an Agua Friday High School District statement said school administrators and an on-campus police officer immediately responded “as soon as the threat was reported.” The district said school was canceled and students dismissed for the day.