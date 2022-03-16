AP source: Freeman, Dodgers agree to $162 million, 6-yr deal

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The free-agent first baseman has agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been announced by the team. The 2020 National League MVP helped the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight NL East title last season and their first World Series championship since 1995.