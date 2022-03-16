AP source: Cubs, Seiya Suzuki agree to $85M, 5-year deal

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs and star Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki have agreed to an $85-million, five-year deal. The person was confirming several reports and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. The agreement signals the Cubs hope to speed up the rebuilding process after breaking up their 2016 championship core before last season’s trade deadline. The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner over nine seasons with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He batted .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season.