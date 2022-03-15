Trump backs Arizona Republican Debbie Lesko for re-election

PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has given his influential endorsement to U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko. Trump announced his support Tuesday for an Arizona Republican who was a staunch defender of Trump during his impeachment proceedings. Trump remains singularly popular among the Republican base, and his endorsement carries significant weight in GOP primaries. However, Lesko does not face a serious challenger in the Republican primary. The new boundaries for her West Valley district are also strongly favorable to the GOP.