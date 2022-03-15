Pima County authorities: Woman accused in pedestrian’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a driver has been arrested in the death of a pedestrian in Tucson. They say 35-year-old Lia Lara has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence. Lara is being held on a $500,000 bond. Authorities say Lara was arrested Monday after she allegedly hit a man with her vehicle and drove off with him hanging on to the car’s hood until he was thrown off and died. Sheriff’s deputies say they found 24-year-old Robert King lying in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma. He was declared dead at the scene.