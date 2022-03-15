Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages. U.S. District Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties. Spero unsealed a 180-page ruling Tuesday night in a lawsuit filed eight years ago. He ruled minor leaguers should be paid for travel time to road games in the California League and to practice in Arizona and Florida.