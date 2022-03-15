Hunter Greene working toward joining Reds rotation

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Hunter Greene’s rise to the Cincinnati Reds’ starting rotation appeared possible with the offseason departure of Wade Miley to the Cubs and even more opportunity has arisen with Sonny Gray’s recent trade to the Twins. Greene feels like he belongs in the big leagues, especially after Gray and Marcus Stroman of the Cubs helped prepare him for the season. Greene’s velocity and skill set foretold a fast race through the minor leagues, yet a torn elbow ligament in 2018 led to Tommy John surgery. The subsequent rehabilitation cost Greene the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Greene split time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville in 2021.