Booker scores 27 in 30 minutes, Suns sink Pelicans, 131-115

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker had 27 points and eight assists in 30 minutes before getting the rest of the night off, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 131-115. Mikal Bridges went four of five from 3-point range and scored 20 for the Suns, who won for the fourth time in five games. The Suns his 18 3-pointers and converted 17 Pelicans turnovers into 33 points. Herb Jones scored 22 for the Pelicans, who’ve lost five of six. Guard CJ McCollum returned from a two-game absence while on health and safety protocols and scored 21 points.