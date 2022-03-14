Suspect who opened fire on 2 Phoenix police officers found

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of opening fire on two officers. Authorities did not identify the suspect Sunday but confirmed he was booked on attempted homicide charges. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. as the two officers were riding together to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. They said someone standing along the road shot at them. Police say one officer was suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the wrist. The second was treated for minor injuries from flying glass. Investigators have since arrested the vehicle’s 18-year-old driver. Authorities have not said if there is a connection between the two suspects.