In hot MLB market, patience takes a backseat to action

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Patience is often rewarded for both free agents and general managers during most Major League Baseball offseasons. But probably not this one. As expected, free agents are flying off the market and trades are getting done at a breakneck pace following MLB’s 99-day lockout that froze the league’s transactions for more than three months. The bargaining is intense with less than four weeks to go before opening day. Slugger Nelson Cruz has signed with the Nationals and All-Star first baseman Matt Olson was traded from the A’s to the Braves as rosters across the league are reshaped on the fly.