Cubs’ Hoyer says team wants to ‘add a lot more players’

By JASON P. SKODA

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and new general manager Carter Hawkins are working the phones as the team begins spring training. Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons and veteran reliever Jesse Chavez recently agreed to deals, and manager David Ross finalized a contract extension. Hoyer says the team is “going to add a lot more players.” Hoyer had no update on a potential contract extension for catcher Willson Contreras, a two-time All-Star who is eligible for free agency after the upcoming season.