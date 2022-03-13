Altercation leads to fatal shooting; Pima County deputy hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal shooting involving a county sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff’s officials say one deputy was taken to a Tucson hospital with serious injuries. That person’s name hasn’t been released. Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday on the city’s southwest side. After arriving on the scene, deputies were involved in an altercation that led to a deputy-involved shooting. Sheriff’s officials say a man was declared dead at the scene and he’s been identified as 38-year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas. No other information was immediately released.