2 Phoenix police officers shot and wounded; Suspect at large

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after two officers were injured in a shooting in Phoenix. They say one officer was shot and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury early Sunday morning while the second officer was treated for minor injuries from flying glass. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says it appears that officers were ambushed shot “by someone hiding in the darkness.” She says it’s the seventh time a Phoenix police officer has been shot in the past few months.