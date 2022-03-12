No. 2 Arizona tops No. 13 UCLA 84-76 to win Pac-12 title

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points and No. 2 Arizona used a massive second-half run to beat No. 13 UCLA 84-76, winning the Pac-12 Tournament in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season. The Wildcats and Bruins put on a Vegas headlining show worthy of the conference’s top two seeds, trading athletic plays and big runs at the first full-capacity Pac-12 Tournament in three years. The Wildcats rallied from a 12-point deficit with a 22-5 run and rolled to its seventh sweep of the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. Jules Bernard scored 19 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. 18 to lead the Bruins.