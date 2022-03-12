Freeway closed for hour during negotiations with suspect

GILA BEND, Ariz. (AP) — A freeway was closed in the southern Arizona desert for about an hour Saturday as authorities negotiated with a kidnapping suspect. Officials said Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend was closed until the suspect was taken into custody without incident. A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said a child involved in the incident was found uninjured. No additional information on the allegedly kidnapping was immediately available. During the closure, the Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers that they could make a lengthy detour by looping north into metro Phoenix before heading back south to get back onto I-8.