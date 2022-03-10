Democrat running for Arizona governor proposes free pre-K

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democrat running for Arizona governor says all 4-year-olds should have the option for free preschool. Former state Rep. Aaron Lieberman outlined the proposal in a Thursday news conference at an eastern Phoenix Head Start center. He says high-quality early learning programs set children up for success. He also says his plan would eventually serve 60,000 children at a cost of $450 million a year and boost the economy by allowing more parents to enter the workforce or save money on child care. Lieberman faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and businessman Marco Lopez in the Democratic primary in August.