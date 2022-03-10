Chychrun scores in OT to lift Coyotes past Maple Leafs, 5-4

TORONTO (AP) — Defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored his second goal of the game at 2:17 of overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Arizona recovered for its fourth straight victory after blowing a 4-1 lead in the third period. Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and an assist, Travis Boyd and Christian Fischer also scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves. Chychrun scored the winner off a pass from Matias Maccelli after Toronto star Auston Matthews felt he was interfered with on the backcheck. Matthews scored his NHL-leading 44th goal. Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and two assists for Toronto, and Pierre Engvall and William Nylander also scored.