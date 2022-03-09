Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Interstate 10 in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a wrong-way car was killed early Wednesday in a collision with a truck in westbound lanes lanes of Interstate 10 in Tempe. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said westbound I-10 was closed at the junction with the U.S. 60 freeway for about four hours and during part of the morning commute as investigators worked at the crash scene. The DPS said two people in the truck had minor injuries and that the driver of one of several other vehicles that struck debris had injuries that weren’t life-threatening. No additional information was immediately available.