Arizona Senate votes down bill to audit every election

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate voted down a plan to require the state auditor general to conduct an exhaustive review following every election. It was one of four election bills that failed on Wednesday because they had insufficient support from Republicans and Democrats were united in opposition. The audit bill would have appropriated nearly $4 million a year for a staff to conduct an audit of nearly every aspect of the election in Maricopa and Pima counties as well as two randomly selected smaller counties.