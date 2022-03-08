MLB, union bargain through night to salvage 162-game season

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball appeared set to bargain through the night after Commissioner Rob Manfred’s deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season passed with no announcement. There was no word from Manfred of additional canceled games as the lockout entered its 98th day Wednesday. As of 2:30 a.m., neither MLB or the union showed any signs of cutting off talks. The sides were exchanging numbers on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries.