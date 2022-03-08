Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Published 3:34 PM

Inmate at state prison in Tucson dies; Appears to be suicide

KION

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate at the state prison in Tucson has died and it appears to be a suicide. Arizona Department of Corrections officials say 43-year-old Timothy W. Larson died Tuesday morning from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging. They say Larson was discovered in his assigned housing unit where life-saving measures were conducted, but he was pronounced dead by responding medical personnel. Authorities say Larson was sentenced out of Maricopa County on aggravated assault charges.

Associated Press

