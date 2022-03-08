First lady touts Biden cancer initiative in Tucson visit

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden touted her husband’s push to eradicate cancer and the Biden administration’s efforts to improve health care for Native Americans during a stop at the Tohono O’odham Nation outside Tucson. Biden met Tuesday with tribal health officials and leaders of the University of Arizona Cancer Center, who discussed their joint efforts to improve cancer screening and treatment for Native Americans. She was joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. Later, Biden visited the San Xavier del bac Mission, founded by Father Eusebio Kino in 1692.