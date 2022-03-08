Biden to ask Congress for $2.6B to promote gender equity

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s asking Congress for $2.6 billion for foreign aid programs that promote gender equality around the world. Biden says the amount is more than double what he asked Congress to provide last year. The president announced the funding request Tuesday, which is International Women’s Day. It’s a day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide. On this day last year, Biden created the first-ever White House Gender Policy Council to promote gender equity in his administration. First lady Jill Biden recognized the women of Ukraine and Russia.