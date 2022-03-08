Skip to Content
Arizona woman is arrested after 2020 death of her infant son

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona woman has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of her 8-month-old son who was later found to have fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say 30-year-old Erika Wahab is being held on a $100,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree murder and child abuse. They say deputies were called in January 2020 about an infant who was not breathing at a home in Saddlebrook, about 25 miles north of Tucson. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.  Sheriff’s officials say toxicology results showed the infant had a “massive level of fentanyl in his blood” as well as the presence of cocaine metabolites in his system although cocaine exposure wasn’t the cause of death.

