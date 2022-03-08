Arizona court says Pinal County transportation tax invalid

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says a voter-approved sales tax in Pinal County designed to fund transportation projects is invalid because it improperly exempts larger transactions. Tuesday’s ruling says the tax approved in 2017 adopts an illegal two-tier sales tax structure that isn’t allowed under state law. Justice Kathryn King wrote in the ruling invalidating the tax that the county complied with state law when it adopted it. The tax exempts sales over $10,000 from the tax. Attorneys for the Goldwater Institute that said means that lower-income citizens are taxed more heavily for routine purchases than people who buy new cars or jewelry.