Teen turns self in to Phoenix police in fatal shooting case

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage McDonald’s employee in south Phoenix last week turned himself in to police Monday. Police say the 16-year-old suspect fled the scene after Wednesday morning’s shooting in the bathroom of a McDonald’s where the victim worked. The name of the suspect is not being released by The Associated Press because he’s a juvenile. Police say 16-year-old Prince Nedd and the suspect apparently knew each other before the shooting, which followed an altercation between the two boys. It’s unclear if the suspect has a lawyer yet and not immediately known if the teen will be charged as an adult in the case.