Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels transfers to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is transferring to LSU, where he will enter a wide open competition to be the starter in coach Brian Kelly’s first season with the Tigers. Daniels entered the transfer portal last month with the Sun Devils in the midst of an NCAA investigation. He has has been the Arizona State’s starter the last three seasons, throwing for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 29 games. At LSU, he’ll be the most experienced quarterback on the roster when it comes to playing time. Tigers senior Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal in December before removing his name, has been limited by injuries the past two seasons. LSU also has redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and five-star freshman Walker Howard.