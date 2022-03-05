Schmaltz gets 2 goals and 5 assists, Coyotes beat Ottawa 8-5

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored twice and had five assists for a franchise-record seven points as the Arizona Coyotes recovered from a five-goal Ottawa rally to beat the Senators 8-5. Schmaltz helped set up four straight goals in the third period after the Coyotes fell behind. Carson Keller scored twice, including a goal that made it 5-all, and Lawson Crouse put Arizona ahead with a power-play tally. Arizona led 4-0 midway through the second period before Ottawa scored five in row. The Coyotes, who beat NHL points leader Colorado on Friday, have won two in a row, three of four and four of six in their best extended stretch of the season. The Senators have lost four in a row.