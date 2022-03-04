Cam Johnson banks in 3, NBA-leading Suns stun Knicks 115-114

By BOB HUHN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to finish with a career-high 38 points and give the Phoenix Suns a wild 115-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Johnson’s ninth 3-pointer in 12 tries came from 31 feet at the top of the key. The NBA-leading Suns, playing without All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker, improved to 51-12. The Knicks looked is they were headed for an impressive road win before Julius Randle’s ill-timed ejection in the third quarter in an exchange with Johnson. New York blew a 14-point lead following Randle’s ejection, but had a 113-112 lead with 15 seconds left. Alec Burks added a free throw, but missed his second, giving the Suns an opportunity.