Only-in-winter stories pass on Ojibwe spiritual teachings

By GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO

Associated Press

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (AP) — Oral storytelling is crucial to the spiritual traditions of the Ojibwe people of the Upper Midwest and Canada, as is the case with other Native American cultures. Believed to be a gift from the Creator, the ritual telling of stories about creation, spirits and ceremonies helps keep Ojibwe cultural worldviews, ethical teachings and religious experiences alive across generations. Many stories can only be told in winter, when many of nature’s creatures rest under a blanket of snow and spirits are less likely to act if offended. Storyteller Gordon Jourdain says it’s his role to impart these teachings to younger generations who will carry on the tradition.