Deaths of 2 Phoenix roommates appears to be slaying-suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say the deaths of two Phoenix roommates are being investigated as a slaying-suicide. They say officers responded to a call of a person shot around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found 66-year-old Terrance Cameron dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police that Cameron’s roommate, 69-year-old Theodore Bower, shot her. A police helicopter later located Bower’s vehicle in a parking lot. Police say Bower was found dead inside his car. They believe he died by suicide.