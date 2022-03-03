Colorado women hold on to edge No. 14 Arizona in Pac 12

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mya Hollingshed scored 12 points and Colorado survived a wild finish to knock off No. 14 Arizona 45-43 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament. After shooting just 33% and committing 21 turnovers, the fifth-seeded Buffalos are going to the semifinals on Friday for the first time in seven years. In a defensive slugfest, Colorado took a 38-31 lead with 7:55 to go when Jaylyn Sherrod hit a 3-pointer. Then the Wildcats reeled off 10 straight, with a Shaina Pellington layup making it 41-38 with six minutes to go. The Buffalos were in the process of turning the ball over on five-straight possessions but that would be Arizona’s last basket. Arizona was led by Lauren Ware with 15 points