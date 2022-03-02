Sad, not shocked: MLB fans take gut-punch of canceled games

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Baseball fans reacted with a mix of resignation, dismay, sadness and anger when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that opening day on March 31 has been canceled over a labor dispute. It’s the second time in three seasons the regular season has been affected. The 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the 2022 season will be curtailed, too. Fans are worried the labor dispute could further erode support for a sport that’s fought declining interest for decades.