Gunfire hits Tucson police vehicle during chase; 2 arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say two men were arrested following a chase during which shots were fired at a police vehicle as officers looked for suspect in an earlier shooting. A police statement said the two men were arrested separately Tuesday after four people abandoned a vehicle sought in connection with the original shooting that resulted in a man being wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, Police said a police vehicle was struck by gunfire but no officers were injured. According to police, after the people in the suspect vehicle abandoned it, police conducted a search of the area, resulting in two arrests at separate locations, Police said a woman who was in the suspect vehicle was released and a fourth person was being sought..