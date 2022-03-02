Arizona landmarks show support for Ukraine

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — The fountain at Fountain Hills is the latest Arizona landmark to glow in support of Ukraine. Town officials tell Phoenix TV station ABC15 that the fountain east of Phoenix will be lit blue and yellow every Wednesday night through March for Ukraine. The fountain inside a man-made lake shoots a stream of water 560 feet high every hour from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The town of Gilbert lit its water tower in the colors of Ukraine’s flag last week. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that the State Capitol will show colored lights this week, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said City Hall lights will also show support for Ukraine.