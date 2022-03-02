3 found dead in vacant Phoenix lot were cousins from Mexico

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities continue to search for suspects in the deaths of three cousins from Mexico whose bodies were found in a vacant lot in south Phoenix last month. All three were homicide victims and police said Wednesday that their investigation was ongoing. On Monday, police said the three bodies had been identified as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos. The bodies were discovered on Feb. 20 in Phoenix’s Estrella Village neighborhood. Phoenix TV station ABC15 reported that family of the cousins, who were from Oaxaca, Mexico, said the three were driving to Wisconsin to live with relatives.