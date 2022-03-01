New Pima team to review in-custody deaths, officer incidents

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a team has been formed to review officer-involved incidents and in-custody deaths in Pima County. The county Sheriff’s Department announced the formation of the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team in a news conference Tuesday. The team will be comprised of investigators from the sheriff’s department plus police departments in Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Pascua Yaqui, Sahuarita, South Tucson, the University of Arizona and Pima Community College. Sheriff’s officials say the team’s goal is to increase public trust and bring forward transparent investigations. They say this regionalized approach will ensure objective investigations using the experienced and skilled resources from each agency.