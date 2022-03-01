Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

The Arizona Senate has censured censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation. Rogers has long faced fierce opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for her offensive comments on social media. Pressure mounted within the GOP this week after she said last weekend that her political opponents should face a “newly built set of gallows.” Rogers spoke at the America First Political Action Conference, which is a white nationalist gathering. Her threatening comments were the basis for the censure that was approved on Tuesday.