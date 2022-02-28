Phoenix police identify 3 homicide victims found in a lot

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have released the names of three people found dead in a vacant lot in south Phoenix. They say all three are homicide victims and the investigation is continuing. Police announced Monday that the three bodies have been identified as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos. The bodies were discovered on Feb. 20 in Phoenix’s Estrella Village neighborhood. Police say all three victims had obvious signs of trauma but have not released any information on how the three were killed.