Mitchell, Gobert lead surging Jazz over Suns, 118-114

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz stayed hot with a 118-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Utah has won eight of its past nine games and improved to 38-22. Phoenix — which still has the best record in the NBA at 49-12 — has lost back-to-back games for the first time in two months. The Jazz shot 17 of 40 from 3-point range. Mitchell made six of them. Devin Booker led the Suns with 30 points. Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton each added 23.

