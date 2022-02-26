Heath, Jackson help Arizona State survive Utah 63-61

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jay Heath hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Arizona State gave up a 14-point second-half lead before Marreon Jackson made a layup in the closing seconds to help the Sun Devils beat Utah 63-61. Utah (11-18, 4-15) used a 14-1 run to make it 59-all when Branden Carlson hit a 3 with 1:14 to play. Graham made to free throws to put the Sun Devils back in front and Marco Anthony threw down a tying dunk with 28 seconds left before Jackson drove the left side of the lane and made a contested layup to cap the scoring with 6.2 seconds to go. Antony led Utah with 19 points and Carlson scored 15.