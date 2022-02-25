Arizona high court will let judge decide Prop 208 case

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a request from Republican lawmakers who wanted the court to immediately rule that a tax on the wealthy approved by the state’s voters in 2020 can’t be enforced. Friday’s ruling from the high court says it won’t interfere with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah’s consideration of the challenge to Proposition 208. Hannah has until March 11 to issue a decision. But the Republican Senate and House leaders argue he’s stalling to keep the school funding tax alive. Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote that high court can’t conclude that it “can or should” compel Hannah to speed up a ruling.