Arizona State rolls past Colorado 82-65

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jay Heath and Luther Muhammad combined for 27 second-half points when Arizona State left Colorado behind for an 82-65 victory, snapping the Buffaloes’ five-game winning streak. ASU ended five-game losing skid to Colorado that included an 18-point loss on Jan. 15. Heath finished with 18 points, 14 in the second half when Muhammad scored 13 of his 15. Marreon Jackson scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half when he had four of his five steals in leading ASU to an 11-point halftime lead. Jalen Graham added 14 points. Evans Battey led the Buffs with 13 points with Jabari Walker adding 12 and Keeshawn Barthelemy 10.