Arizona Starbucks to attempt vote on union for 2nd time

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Employees at a Starbucks in suburban Phoenix are expected to move forward with a vote on whether to unionize, amplifying the growing interest in organizing among the coffee chain’s workers. Pro-union leaders say Starbucks workers deserve the right to collectively bargain on issues like benefits, seniority pay and pandemic safety protocols. The election set for last week was postponed to Friday after Starbucks filed a request for a review with the National Labor Relations Board. The Washington, D.C.-based board denied the request. If approved, the Starbucks in Mesa would be the first to unionize outside of Buffalo, New York.