Police: Bodies of 3 men found in vacant lot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say three bodies have found in a vacant lot in west Phoenix and the deaths are being investigated as homicides. They say bodies of three unidentified adult men were discovered Sunday afternoon and all of the victims had obvious signs of trauma. Police say they were called about an injured person in a vacant lot. When officers got to the scene, they located the three bodies. Police say homicide detectives responded to the area where they spoke to witnesses and processed the extensive crime scene. It will be up to the Maricopa County medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of the deaths. Police say their investigation is ongoing.