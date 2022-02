Autopsy: gunshots killed migrant in Border Patrol encounter

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Medical Examiner says an autopsy determined that an unidentified male migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend after reportedly being shot by Border Patrol personnel in southern Arizona. The agency says it will have no more information until the final examination report is released. It was unknown when that will be. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office earlier reported the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday during an encounter between a Border Patrol agent and some migrants in a rugged mountainous area about 30 miles northeast of Douglas. Agents detained several migrants in the same place.