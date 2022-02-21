House panel OKs revised ban on videotaping police

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona House committee has approved a proposed law that would make it illegal to make video recordings of police in many circumstances. Monday’s party-line came after the Republican sponsor said he made changes designed to address constitutional concerns. Rep. John Kavanagh’s original proposal made it illegal to record an officer within 15 feet if they were interacting with someone unless the officer gave permission. The revised version lowers the distance to 8 feet. It also allows someone who is in a car stopped by police or is being questioned to tape the encounter and limits the scope of the types of police actions that trigger the law to only those that are possibly dangerous.