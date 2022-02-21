Arizona Senate may waive spending cap, avert school crisis

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has scheduled a vote to waive a constitutional cap on K-12 school spending that threatens to shut down public schools across the state. The Republican said she will put the measure up for a vote when the Senate convenes for its Monday afternoon session. The House voted last week to waive the cap but some majority Republican senators refused to back the measure and it needs a 2/3 vote to pass. Schools will exceed the spending limit on March 1 and will need to immediately plan for cutbacks that would include closures or layoffs if the Legislature does not act.